Kashika Kapoor opens up about how Katrina Kaif sparked her Bollywood journey

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Kashika Kapoor opened up about the moment that sparked her passion for acting. In an exclusive interview with IANS, she revealed that Katrina Kaif’s iconic “Sheila Ki Jawani” performance inspired her to pursue a career in films.

Reflecting on her journey, the young actress shared how her father was initially hesitant about her joining the industry, while her mother stood by her dreams — a support that eventually led both parents to back her decision wholeheartedly. When asked what drew her to Bollywood and how her journey began, Kashika recalled, “I think it was always my dream to become an actor. I was in the fifth standard when I started taking part in dramatics. I remember being the show opener in school, and everyone was really proud of me — their praises made me realize that maybe there’s something in me worth pursuing. That’s really how it all began.”

“I was inspired by Katrina Kaif’s “Sheila Ki Jawani.” I watched her and thought, I want to do this. I want to be there. But my dad was completely against the idea; he didn’t really like the industry back then. My mom, on the other hand, was very supportive. My dad said it was just a phase that would go away — but it didn’t. Eventually, both of them became supportive, and I’m so grateful for that. That’s how my dream started taking shape,” she added.

Speaking about her first big opportunity, Kashika mentioned, “It was quite unexpected! We were shooting for Ferns and Petals at home, and the director who came for that shoot told me he usually never goes for such projects, but something made him come that day. He said, “I’m so happy I came because I’ve found my Geeta.”

“He narrated the story to me and said, “I want you for this role.” I was so grateful because it was such a beautiful story based on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. That’s what you call destiny and hard work — the director had to come for that particular shoot, see me, and decide that I was his Geeta. I even auditioned for it in Telugu!.”

Kashika Kapoor is recognized for her work in Bollywood, Telugu cinema, and numerous music videos. She made her Bollywood debut with the socially driven drama “Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass” and later ventured into Telugu cinema with “LYF: Love Your Father. “Over the years, she has also appeared in several popular music videos.

