Kartik Aryan finds it difficult to kill his “vacation slumber”, returns back to the grind

Mumbai 25 August (IANS): Actor Kartik Aryan seems to have geared up for his upcoming projects after his luxurious vacation in London. The actor recently shared a funny yet adorable video of himself looking tired and almost in slumber, and trying hard to pepp up for his work commitments.

Kartik was spotted dozing off while sitting on the set of one of his projects. Eventually, unable to fight his sleep, he stretched out on a sofa. He added text to the video that read, "London Soya, Mumbai Utha."

He also captioned the post and wrote, "Landed directly in Film City #Shoot1."

Kartik Aaryan who was on a traveling spree, had been enjoying his vacation in London. He made sure to make his fans a part of his exquisite vacation by sharing glimpses of his luxurious travel and comfortable stay. But now the holiday has now come to an end, and the actor updated the same to his fans. The actor who returned to the bay just recently, has now returned to shoot for his films.

A day ago, actor took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from his last day in London and wrote, "Chutti khatam kaam shuru, 48hrs shoot Marathon begins." Along with it, he shared multiple pictures. In the first photo, he is seen sleeping comfortably in a luxurious flight cubicle. The second photo shows several suitcases stacked in a car, which he humorously captioned, "Travelling Light."

While in London, Kartik Aryan also attended the iconic Coldplay concert. He had shared exciting glimpses from his Coldplay concert experience at the Wembley Stadium. Posting a video with an iconic track, A Sky Full of Stars playing in the background, Kartik was seen clearly enjoying the electrifying atmosphere. He had captioned the post: "Abhi aa gaya @coldplay #Wembley #BucketList”.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. The movie co-stars Ananya Panday, and is slated for a release on the Valentine's Day weekend in 2026. Kartik Aryan will also be seen in another romantic film opposite Sreeleela. Up next for Kartik is a film titled 'Nagzilla', directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Kartik will also be seen in the franchise of Aashiqui to be released next year!

--IANS

rd/