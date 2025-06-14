Kartik Aaryan starrer-‘Chandu Champion’ heads to Shanghai Film Festival

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) It has been a year since the release of Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Chandu Champion”, which is now heading to the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film’s director Kabir Khan took to Instagram, where he wrote: “ONE YEAR and the Champion is still running strong… #ChanduChampion is selected for the @shanghaiinternationalff and it’s picked up another 2 awards – BEST FILM & BEST ACTOR – this time in New York.”

The Kabir Khan directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan as India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, at the recently concluded New York Indie Film Festival Awards, won Best Film while Kartik clinched Best Actor.

The biographical sports drama follows the story of an extraordinary man, who confronts relentless challenges with unwavering determination. His spirit and resilience propel him through adversity, ultimately forging a path to historic achievement.

Talking about Kabir, he started his career working in documentary films, and then made his feature film directorial debut in 2006 with the adventure thriller Kabul Express . He is best known for directing New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently shooting with actress Ananya Panday for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which is set to arrive in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

Karan Johar shared a picture on his Instagram on June 2, which showed Kartik and Ananya sharing a kiss behind an Indian passport.

KJo wrote in the caption, “Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”.

The film marks the second collaboration between the lead pair after ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which was released in 2019. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ marks a new chapter between KJo and Kartik.

Expected to reach the audience during Diwali 2025, the project is likely to have music as a key element. While no official announcement has been made till now, it is believed that Anurag Basu’s next might be titled "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai".

Kartik's exciting lineup further includes "Naagzilla".

--IANS

dc/