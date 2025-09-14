Kartik Aaryan sets an early release of his film co-starring Ananya Panday

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has shared an update with regards to his upcoming film. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared the new release date of his film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’.

The film, which was earlier set to release on February 13, 2026, is arriving 2 months early. The film will now debut in cinemas on December 31, 2025.

He shared a hazy picture of himself with actress Ananya Panday dancing atop a bar counter. He wrote in the caption, “Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins”.

Kartik wrapped up the filming of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ earlier this month. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared the wrap up video from the sets of the film. The monochromatic video featured several high-speed shots of the crew having a great time, cutting the cake, and dancing.

The post-production of the film seems to be moving at a brisk pace given the makers of the film pulled up the release date of the film to cash in on the festive spirit of the year end.

The film marks Ananya’s second film with Kartik after ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo’. Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the much-awaited drama is expected to be out in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.

Prior to this, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his pet dog, Katori. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking at the camera with a plate full of black cchole and a relatively smaller bhatoora. His dog, Katori looked at the bhatoora longingly. After a long time, Kartik was seen indulging in such heavy food loaded with gluten and carbs. The actor underwent body transformation after his film ‘Freddy’ to fit the part in ‘Chandu Champion’.

--IANS

aa/