Kartik Aaryan is all hearts as Sunny Singh recalls fond memories on 10th anniversary of “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”

Mumbai Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Sunny Singh recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he marked a decade since the release of the cult romantic comedy “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”.

The actor shared an emotional post on social media celebrating the milestone and expressing gratitude for the film that continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Sunny wrote, “Time flies, but memories stay forever. 10 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. What a journey it's been. A decade later, the love still feels the same. Thank you, love, sir, for the trust, belief, and unforgettable moments of this beautiful journey.”

His heartfelt post drew affectionate reactions from fans and co-stars alike. Actor Karthik Aryan, who played one of the leads in the film, dropped a series of heart emojis. In the carousel post, Sunny shared multiple behind-the-scenes pictures of the cast and crew straight from the shoot of the movie. The movie directed by Luv Ranjan, released on October 16, 2015, as a standalone sequel to the 2011 sleeper hit "Pyaar Ka Punchnama".

The ensemble cast included Karthik Aryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Nusrratt Bharrucha, Sonali Sehgal, and Ishita Raj Sharma. With its humorous and exaggerated take on modern relationships, the film perfectly captured the dilemmas of young love, male frustration, and emotional chaos in contemporary dating.

The movie's biggest highlight was Karthik Aryan's iconic 7-minute monologue, which became a viral sensation and a defining moment of his career. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 turned out to be a box office success, further strengthening the bond between Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh, and the director, Luv Ranjan.

The trio reunited again later for the 2018 blockbuster hit Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has paved his way to stardom and recently even won the Filmfare Award for his last release, Chandu Champion.

