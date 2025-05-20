May 20, 2025 11:58 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has embarked on a new journey as he is all set to begin shooting for Karan Johar's "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video from his flight. While it is not known where Kartik is off to, he captioned the short clip, "Here we go #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri".

Set to release on February 13, 2026, the project is rumored to star Ananya Panday opposite Kartik. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Ananya and Kartik shared screen space in the 2019 drama, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Karan Johar announced "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" during Christmas last year.

KJo took to his Instagram and wrote, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

Additionally, Kartik also shared the announcement with a post that read, “Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai. Super excited to return to my fav genre, Rom-com. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri…The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

He further dropped a video, introducing his character, Ray — a self-proclaimed mama's boy with a tumultuous dating history. Admitting to having had three girlfriends, he is determined to break the cycle. Ray vows to make his fourth relationship succeed at any cost.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The much-awaited drama will be produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently wrapped up "a long but fulfilling" schedule of his next with Sreeleela. This yet-to-be-titled flick is being helmed by Anurag Basu.

--IANS

pm/

