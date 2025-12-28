Karnataka residents rejoice PM Modi's praise for Kannada language  

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 129th radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', spoke at length about importance of preserving India's linguistic and cultural heritage, and praised efforts to promote the Kannada language.

PM Modi said that the efforts to remain rooted in culture is not confined to India alone, and that Indians living abroad are also playing an active role in preserving their heritage.

Citing the example of Kannada-speaking families living in Dubai, he said, "The families living there asked themselves an important question: Our children are moving ahead in the tech world, but aren't they moving away from their language? This is where 'Kannada Pathshale' was born. An initiative where children are taught to read, write, learn, and speak Kannada. Today, more than a thousand children are associated with it. Truly, Kannada Nadu, Nudi Namma Hemme (roughly translated as -- The land and language of Kannada are our pride)."

The Prime Minister's praise for Kannada and Kannadigas in preserving their heritage has left the residents of state ecstatic and overjoyed, who called it a morale-booster.

Bidar-based professor Siddarampappa Mahashimade and former President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, spoke about the richness and heritage of the Kannada language, which is a matter of great pride for all Kannadigas. His emphasis on giving international recognition to a regional language like Kannada reflects his respect for India's linguistic and cultural diversity."

"Kannada was accorded Classical Language status in 2008 and has a literary history of more than 2,000 years. The language has been nurtured by great poets, saints, and scholars, and has received the highest number of Jnanpith Awards. The Prime Minister’s reference to Kannada education and cultural activities among Kannadigas living abroad further highlights its global presence. His practice of beginning speeches in Kannada during visits to Karnataka reflects his commitment to promoting the language," the retired professor of Kannada at Bomaradi College added.

M.G. Deshpande, a resident of Karnataka's Bidar district, said, "I felt proud and happy listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak about the Kannada language in Dubai."

"With a history of nearly 2,000 years and eight Jnanpith Awards, Kannada is one of the finest languages in the world. When Prime Minister highlights Kannada on an international platform, it brings great pride and confidence to all Kannadigas," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation for Karnataka brought happiness to the people of the state," said Vidyananda, a research student at Karnataka University.

He also told IANS, "there was a feeling among the people that regional languages were not getting priority in Central government's administrative system and there was a concern among the people about whether Kannada language would get a chance or not, but Prime Minister has dispelled this concern."

Saadhvi Amma, reacting to PM Modi's praise for Kannada language, said, "It's really a honour that where PM Modi mentioned our Kannada language."

In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, BJP leader Ambaray Ashtagi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness about Karnataka and our Kannada language. I congratulate him and also thank him for his praise of Kannada language and Kannada culture."

--IANS

mr/khz