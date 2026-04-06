Karisma Kapoor recalls being mesmerized by Rishi Kapoor's Karz, calls him exceptional talent of Bollywood

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of singing reality show, Karisma Kapoor will be seen revealing her favourite movie featuring the late star and her uncle Rishi Kapoor.

In the latest promo shared by the host channel, Karisma was seen revealing how Rishi Kapoor's movie Karz has been all time favourite from the Kapoor clan.

“Main ek baat kahu, that Karz, I think that is my favourite movie of Chintu uncle,” said Karisma.

She further added, “Main kaafi choti thi, but I was mesmerized with this film, aur wo jo background score hai, ‘Tu Ru Ru.. Tu Ru Ru,’ that title track, the music in that film, the performances, woh joh script bhi thi, I think, ahead of its times, thi uss time ke liye.”

She added, “Toh I think to see an incredible talent like Chintu uncle, move to that kind of genre was amazing. Woh performance bhi karte the, intensity bhi, comedy bhi aur dance bhi karte the. He was one of the most exceptional talents, I feel, in the industry.”

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor fondly known as Chintu, was the second son of iconic actor-director Raj Kapoor and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Talking about the movie Karz, it was released in 1980 and starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in important roles.

The film's iconic track Ek Haseena thi Om Shanti Om went on to became chartbusters and are even considered superhits today.

The movie is based on rebirth, revenge and thrill.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the actor had been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than four decades.

On the personal front, he married actress Neetu Singh and the couple were parents to Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

In a tragic turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer.

–IANS

rd/