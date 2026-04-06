April 06, 2026 9:51 AM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor recalls being mesmerized by Rishi Kapoor's Karz, calls him exceptional talent of Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor recalls being mesmerized by Rishi Kapoor's Karz, calls him exceptional talent of Bollywood

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of singing reality show, Karisma Kapoor will be seen revealing her favourite movie featuring the late star and her uncle Rishi Kapoor.

In the latest promo shared by the host channel, Karisma was seen revealing how Rishi Kapoor's movie Karz has been all time favourite from the Kapoor clan.

“Main ek baat kahu, that Karz, I think that is my favourite movie of Chintu uncle,” said Karisma.

She further added, “Main kaafi choti thi, but I was mesmerized with this film, aur wo jo background score hai, ‘Tu Ru Ru.. Tu Ru Ru,’ that title track, the music in that film, the performances, woh joh script bhi thi, I think, ahead of its times, thi uss time ke liye.”

She added, “Toh I think to see an incredible talent like Chintu uncle, move to that kind of genre was amazing. Woh performance bhi karte the, intensity bhi, comedy bhi aur dance bhi karte the. He was one of the most exceptional talents, I feel, in the industry.”

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor fondly known as Chintu, was the second son of iconic actor-director Raj Kapoor and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Talking about the movie Karz, it was released in 1980 and starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in important roles.

The film's iconic track Ek Haseena thi Om Shanti Om went on to became chartbusters and are even considered superhits today.

The movie is based on rebirth, revenge and thrill.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the actor had been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than four decades.

On the personal front, he married actress Neetu Singh and the couple were parents to Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

In a tragic turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

JD Majethia gives a peek into his ‘second innings wedding’ with wife Nipa

JD Majethia gives a peek into his ‘biwi ki shaadi’

Sensex, Nifty slip after mild start on geopolitical tensions

Sensex, Nifty slip after mild start on geopolitical tensions

Pegula defends Charleston title to win second trophy of 2026

Pegula defends Charleston title to win second trophy of 2026

Indian auto sales clock all-time high growth in FY26, set to cross 3 crore mark: FADA

Indian auto sales clock all-time high growth in FY26, set to cross 3 crore mark: FADA

India supports ongoing efforts to stop war: Iran after EAM Jaishankar-Araghchi talks

India supports ongoing efforts to stop war: Iran after EAM Jaishankar-Araghchi talks

Satinder Sartaaj shares glimpse of ‘love, art and companionship’ with Vicky Kaushal

Satinder Sartaaj shares glimpse of ‘love and companionship’ with Vicky Kaushal

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘eyes filled with tears’ after Sunday fan meet

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘eyes filled with tears’ after Sunday fan meet

Seoul shares up ahead of Samsung's Q1 guidance, currency slides

Seoul shares up ahead of Samsung's Q1 guidance, currency slides

West Asia conflict Trump's 'personal war', says Iran Supreme Leader's representative

West Asia conflict Trump's 'personal war', says Iran Supreme Leader's representative

Yami Gautam to Sara Arjun: You are the present & future

Yami Gautam to Sara Arjun: You are the present & future