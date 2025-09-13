Karishma Tanna visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain with husband Varun Bangera

Mumbai Sep 13 (IANS) Television actress Karishma Tanna recently was seen on a sacred trip to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The actress, along with her husband Varun Bangera, family and friends, was seen seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Tanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pista green salwar kameez, while Varun looked handsome in an all-white traditional attire. The actress shared a few pictures and videos on her social media account.

Recently, Karishma and Varun were seen globetrotting and were seen having a ball of a time in Croatia and Switzerland. It was amidst the Swiss Alps where Karishma celebrated her husband's birthday. Recently, the actress took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her good old shooting days from her superhit series, “Scoop”. The actress took to her social media account and shared a few pictures and videos straight from her Scoop days. She captioned it as "Nostalgia". First day on the sets of Scoop… feels like yesterday. The nervous excitement, the butterflies, the endless rehearsals, and that little voice inside whispering, “This one’s going to change everything.”

What a journey it has been — from day one jitters to memories I’ll hold close forever. Forever grateful for this chapter, the people, and the magic we created together. @hansalmehta @netflix_in @matchboxshots @pratham94 @mrunmayeelagoo @castingchhabra.” Karishma Tanna received great applause for her character portrayal of a career that took a significant turn through her portrayal of a crime journalist that was based on the real-life story of Jigna Vora, who was accused and later acquitted of conspiring to murder rival reporter Jyotirmoyee Dey.

The show released in 2023 was an adaptation of Jigna Vora's book, “Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison". Audience and critics praised Karishma alike for her impeccable performance in the show. Karishma, who ventured into the entertainment industry two decades ago, has been a part of shows from “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to “Naagin 3” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”, amongst others, and went on to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Karishma also ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”, and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. She also was loved for her OTT show “Hush Hush”.

–IANS

