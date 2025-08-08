Karishma Tanna shares the delicious yet healthy recipe for her protein fibre rich ladoos

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna loves to sweat it out in the gym to maintain that toned physique.

In order to complete her protein requirement, Karishma loves to relish protein fibre-rich ladoos as her morning pre-workout snack, the recipe of which has been provided by her mother-in-law.

"Protein fibre rich ladoos Wch are perfect for morn pre work out snack or evening hunger pangs. Who wants recipe ???? Recipe by my MIL...Dm me (sic)," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the "Sanju" actress dropped a video of making the healthy yet delicious ladoos with a huge smile on her face.

Karishma shared that these ladoos include the ingredients: Oats, makhana, ghee, jaggery, roasted cashew, along with almonds, raisins, and cardamom powder.

The 'Scoop' actress also gave the recipe for these ladoos to her Insta Fam.

To make these sweet treats, one needs to first dry roast makhana and oats on low flames and later semi-grind them in a mixi.

Next, semi-grind roasted cashews and almonds as well. We can also put flaxseed if we please.

After that, add one teaspoon of ghee and add the roasted, crushed nuts to it.

Put melted jaggery in a pan and add makhanas, oats, nuts, and cardamom powder to it. Mix it all fast and make appetizing laddoos.

Karishma has proved time and again that she is a true foodie at heart.

On Saturday, Karishma indulged in her burger cravings.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak peek into her vacation diaries. Reminiscing about the good old cheat days during her time away, Karishma dropped a string of photos and videos from her fun getaway to Italy with her husband Varun Bangera.

One of the videos featured her biting into a mouth-watering burger, and her expressions said it all.

“Take me back where I can have burgers," she wrote in the caption.

--IANS

pm/