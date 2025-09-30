September 30, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

Karishma Tanna embraces her childhood Gujarati tradition this Navratri

Karishma Tanna embraces her childhood Gujarati tradition this Navratri

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna celebrated the spirit of Navratri by embracing her Gujarati roots in a heartfelt way.

She donned a traditional Patola saree for the first time, a garment deeply tied to her family’s heritage. In her post on Instagram, Tanna shared her emotional connection with the timeless weave that has been a part of her home since childhood. Reflecting on her childhood memories, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress wrote that she grew up watching her mother and family members draped in exquisite Patola sarees — a symbol of their rich Gujarati heritage. However, it wasn’t until this year that she herself wore one, marking an emotional and proud moment of connection with her cultural roots.

Expressing her joy, she said she felt “proud, emotional, and deeply connected” while embracing the tradition that has been a part of her home since childhood.

Sharing her photos, Karishma Tanna wrote, “Growing up, I always saw my mom and family draped in beautiful patola sarees… a symbol of our Gujarati roots. But I never wore one myself — until today. Can’t believe I’m finally embracing this tradition that has been part of my home since childhood. Feeling proud, emotional, and deeply connected to my roots in this timeless weave. #GujaratiHeritage #PatolaLove” #surat #navratri #day8look.”

In the pictures, the ‘Naagin 3’ actress looked radiant in an exquisite Patola saree, which she paired with matching jewelry, traditional kangan, and a bindi. Karishma left her hair open in soft waves and opted for a subtle makeup look that perfectly complemented her graceful ensemble.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna was recently in Surat to host one of the city’s grandest Dandiya events, celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri.

On the professional front, Karishma, who stepped into the entertainment industry nearly two decades ago, has built an impressive career across television, films, and OTT.

She has appeared in shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Naagin 3,” and “Qayamat Ki Raat.” Tanna has also made her presence felt in Bollywood with films such as “Grand Masti,” Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju,” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sports and politics should not be mixed, says former England spinner Monty Panesar on Asia Cup final trophy row. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Sports and politics shouldn’t be mixed: Monty Panesar on Asia Cup final trophy row

SEBI imposes Rs 2 lakh penalty on Swan Corp executive for insider trading violations

SEBI imposes Rs 2 lakh penalty on Swan Corp executive for insider trading violations

Over 11.31 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari Abhiyaan: Govt

Over 11.31 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari Abhiyaan: Govt

Trailer of Tamil web series 'Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One' released ( Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Trailer of Tamil web series 'Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One' released

LG India IPO to open on October 7, parent firm offloads over 10 crore shares

LG India IPO to open on Oct 7, parent firm offloads over 10 crore shares

High carb, saturated fat, low protein intake driving diabetes, obesity in India: ICMR study

High carb, saturated fat, low protein intake driving diabetes, obesity in India: ICMR study

Bangladesh: Three people die due to dengue, fatalities in 2025 rise to 198

Bangladesh: Three people die due to dengue, fatalities in 2025 rise to 198

'Make in India' gains momentum in Varanasi, local youth launches employment app, 400 get jobs

'Make in India' gains momentum in Varanasi: Local youth launches employment App, 400 get jobs

Commerce Secretary unveils skill courses on tea sommeliers, tasting

Commerce Secretary unveils skill courses on tea sommeliers, tasting

Shahid Afridi calls for Mohsin Naqvi to leave one post -- PCB President or Federal Ministry.

Shahid Afridi calls for Mohsin Naqvi to leave one post -- PCB or Federal Ministry