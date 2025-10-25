October 25, 2025 5:22 PM हिंदी

Karishma Tanna celebrates her “son” Koko’s 8th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna recently celebrated the 8th birthday of her beloved pet dog Koko with an intimate family gathering at home.

Sharing a series of heartwarming photos on her social media account, the actress expressed her joy. She wrote, 'Happy birthday, my Koko, my son, my lifeline, my entire world.' In the pictures, Karishma can be seen surrounded by her family, smiling as she holds her pet on her lap while cutting a pet-friendly cake.

The backdrop decor read, 'Let's Pawty', and the room was decorated with colourful balloons and a cheerful vibe. The custom cake, decorated with blue icing, dog biscuits, and a miniature edible figure of Koko, featured the words 'Koko turns 8' on top. Another photo, shared by Karishma Tanna, shows her cuddling her pup lovingly.

Recently, Karishma also shared a strong message on her social media story about celebrating Diwali responsibly and urged people to avoid firecrackers during festivals. She wrote, “Last night at 6 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of firecrackers exploding in the sky. What are we really celebrating when our air turns grey, our pets hide under the bed, and our tiny birds lose their sense of direction? Let's celebrate light, not noise; peace, not pollution; and kindness, not chaos.”

The actress has always been vocal about animal welfare and environmental awareness and continues to use the platform to advocate compassion for animals. As much as Karishma is an animal lover, she is also a fitness enthusiast.

Recently, during Navratri, she was in Surat for an event hosting the 9-day festival every night and was seen often wrapping up with her work at 3 AM.

Despite her busy schedule, she managed to keep up with her workout routine and was frequently spotted at the gym amid her hectic schedule.

