Kareena Kapoor wishes happy birthday to the one and only 'Tiger' Salman Khan

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has joined the long list of celebs who penned birthday wishes for the Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan.

Kareena took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of Salman, along with a special wish that read, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Tiger (red heart emoji) 60 years and Strong...Love you lots always (red heart and stars emojis) @beingsalmanKhan. (sic)."

Salman and Kareena have worked together several times, and the movie buffs love it whenever these two come on the screen together.

The first time these two were paired on screen was back in 2005 for the movie "Kyon Ki". The Priyadarshan directorial also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, and Om Puri in key roles, along with others.

After that, they once again joined forces for the 2009 release "Main Aurr Mrs Khanna", where they were seen as an estranged couple who are working hard to find their way back to each other.

After that came a blockbuster in the form of "Bodyguard" in 2011. The sweet love story showed Salman as a bodyguard named Lovely Singh who gets hired to protect a college girl, Divya. Divya, played by Kareena.

Next, Kareena made a cameo appearance in the dance number "Fevicol Se", in Salman's "Dabangg 2" in 2012. The song turned out to be a huge chartbuster.

Salman and Kareena last graced the screen together in 2015 with the hit "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film received a lot of love from the movie buffs.

Salman celebrated his 60th birthday in the presence of his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse.

Some of the Bollywood celebs who attended the birthday bash were Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal, to name just a few.

