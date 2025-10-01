Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days

Mumbai Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media account to share a nostalgic throwback picture from the 42nd Filmfare Awards, where she was seen seated in the front row alongside Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna.

In the picture, Kareena and Akshaye were seen wearing extremely simple clothes that one would probably wear at a casual dinner outing.

Sharing the image posted by Filmfare, Kareena captioned it, “When we wore our own polo necks and jackets and sat comfortably and watched actors receive their black lady. #comfortalwaysyar.”

Her words highlighted how her effortless and relatable fashion was during those days without the constant pressure of expensive stylists, designer outfits, or the need to look prim and proper at every public outing.

The actress's reflection resonated with fans who agreed that the simplicity of the past was more charming and approachable. Kareena subtly underlined that those days were about comfort and individuality rather than curated appearances and brand endorsements.

Her candid post brought back a wave of nostalgia, reminding audiences of a time when Bollywood stars seemed much closer to their fans in both style and spirit. For the uninitiated, Kareena and Akshaye starred together in the hit movie Hulchul, which released in 2003. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar in her upcoming movie, “Daayra”.

The film has already sparked excitement among cinephiles as it marks the union of one of Bollywood's most celebrated directors with an actress known for her versatility.

Kareena's involvement in Daayra adds to her already diverse lineup of projects. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming project, “Daayra”, on her social media account. In one of her posts, she could be seen in candid moments with the caption, "This is what it's all about. Work more on." The pictures gave fans a glimpse into a professional world, striking a balance between dedication and gratitude.

