July 04, 2025 7:21 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor goes gaga over Brad Pitt, asks ‘Who wants to be twenty’

Kareena Kapoor goes gaga over Brad Pitt, asks ‘Who wants to be in twenties’ .

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor enjoyed a fan girl moment with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Bebo dropped a still from Pitt's recent release, "F1".

Gushing over the 'Fight Club' actor, Kareena penned on the photo-sharing app, "Who wants to be 20 when you can look like this at 60," along with three-star emojis and three love-struck emojis.

Pitt's "F1" is receiving a lot of love and admiration from all over the world, and Bollywood actors are no exception.

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she loved "F1". Posting an image of the screen, along with a tub of popcorn, Ananya wrote, "I love the movies!! I love f1!! I love caramel and cheese popcorn!! And I LOVE Brad Pitt."

Additionally, sharing his views on the movie, filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned on social media, "Familiar Tropes, predictable beats, one-liners you see coming a mile away and Yet. SO MUCH FUN! You can't stop yourself from reaching the edge of your seat or gasping out loud, Brad Pitt seems to have approached the role with a self-reflecting Zen mode movie star swag! So effective and landed every beat!"

Made under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, "F1" will also feature Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles, along with others.

The sports drama talks about a racing driver who returns to Formula One (F1) after three decades to save his former teammate's underdog team from collapsing.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, "F1" was released in the US on June 27.

Work-wise, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra," where she will share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The project was announced in April this year, with a picture of Kareena with Meghna and Prithviraj.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

VVS Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play in second day of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, says head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play, says Kanitkar

After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit (File image)

After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit

Indian envoy meets Japanese Defence Minister, discusses Indo-Pacific cooperation

Indian envoy meets Japanese Defence Minister, discusses Indo-Pacific cooperation

India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Stuart Broad about the situation on Day 3 of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Broad

Sasur-damad duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

'Sasur-Damad' duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

Indonesia: Classical Indian dance drama 'Shiva Tandava' steals the show at Bali Festival

Indonesia: Classical Indian dance drama 'Shiva Tandava' steals the show at Bali Festival

Jamie Smith’s unbeaten ton, Harry Brook’s 91 not out lead England’s stunning counterattack against India in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

2nd Test: Smith’s unbeaten ton, Brook’s 91* lead England’s stunning counterattack

'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again

'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again