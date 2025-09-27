September 27, 2025 11:03 AM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor goes ‘carefree’, embraces her natural no-makeup look

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan once again proved that confidence is the best accessory as she stepped out in a carefree mood.

In her latest candid pictures, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress flaunted her flawless no-makeup look. Keeping it simple yet stunning, she embraced her natural beauty with confidence. On Friday, Bebo took to her Instagram Stories to share two snapshots — one slightly blurry shot showed her sitting in a car, while the next featured her in casuals, sporting chic white glasses.

The first image was captioned “Moving,” and the second, “Carfie,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. She also added the track Parallells, Abundance - Blooming Flower (Extended Version) to complete the vibe.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently made headlines after she shared pictures from her meeting with Bollywood’s legendary lyricist, Gulzar. On September 25, the ‘Jab We Met actress’ posted a series of images alongside the veteran writer and captioned them, “One for the books. Meeting Gulzar saab… chalo, for me sab kuch ho gaya (Meeting Gulzar Sir is everything for me).”

In the photos, Gulzar was seen on the sets of Kareena’s upcoming film, directed by his daughter, the acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Speaking about the film, the 45-year-old actress had earlier stated, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, "Daayra", with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”

Talking about collaborating with Prithviraj, Kareena called it a highlight. She said, “And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

