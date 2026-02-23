Karan Singh Grover receives a cute gift from three-year-old Devi: I'm the luckiest girl

Mumbai Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover on Monday received the sweetest birthday surprise from his little daughter Devi.

The cute birthday surprise melted hearts with an adorable handmade note that she dedicated to her ‘best’ papa.

In a heartwarming video shared by Bipasha Basu, little Devi’s message for her father was read out by Karan. Bipasha mentioned in the video that while she penned it, it was dictated by Devi herself.

The note said, “Best friend! I am the luckiest baby girl. You are the best papa in the world.” Another petal on the flower card, read, “Papa, papa. I love you. Happy you birthday.”

Another petal read, “Happy birthday, sir. Madam Gazelle, I love you. Oh, thank you, papa.”

The birthday greeting, for the uninitiated, was crafted like a flower card, with each petal carrying a special message for Karan.

Karan and Bipasha welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

For the uninitiated, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

Bipasha who was last seen in the 2015 horror film Alone, was where she first met Karan Singh Grover. The two became best friends and eventually fell in love.

Recently, Bipasha Basu had relived some fond memories from 2016, which included a fun time with Karan Singh Grover.

Rewinding the clock 10 years, Bipasha took to her official social media account handle and published some throwback photos from 2016.

The post showcased Bipasha's journey from saying yes to getting married to Karan to finally getting hitched to him.

The primary pic from the post showed her flaunting her engagement ring. "Just said yes", she wrote on the picture.

The post also featured other glimpses from some more milestone moments from their love saga, such as "Meeting the parents", "Bachelorette party", "Mehendi ceremony", and finally their traditional Bengali wedding.

--IANS

rd/