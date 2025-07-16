July 16, 2025 11:16 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar's 'Homebound' selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Karan Johar's 'Homebound' selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer "Homebound" has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in the Gala Presentations category.

Sharing the latest milestone of the movie on his Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma!!!"

In addition to this, "Homebound" has also been nominated at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The drama, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is in the running for 'Best Film' along with "Kalki 2898 AD", "L2: Empuraan", "Maharaj", "Meiyazhagan", "Stree 2", and "Superboys of Malegaon".

"Homebound" chronicles the journey of two childhood friends from a small village in North India, who dream of becoming police officers in the hope that the job will bring them the respect they so desired.

However, to their surprise, the pressure and struggles of realizing their dreams end up creating problems in their friendship.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions, the project stars

Ishaan Khatter as Mohammed Shoaib Ali, Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha Bharti,

Vishal Jethwa as Chandan Kumar, and Harshika Parmar as Vaishali, Chandan's sister.

Meanwhile, Chandan called working in Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial "a dream".

"Working on Homebound has been nothing short of a dream. To collaborate with Neeraj Ghaywan sir, whose cinema I deeply respect, and under Dharma Productions, has been a milestone for me,” he said.

Prasing co-stars Janhvi and Ishaan, he added, “Sharing screen space with Janhvi, Ishaan, and Vishal — actors with such distinct energies — elevated the experience. When you’re surrounded by passionate storytellers, it sharpens your own craft. I’m not chasing stardom, but I know I’m walking the path with sincerity and fire. And when people like Neeraj sir trust your performance, it feels like you’re not just acting — you’re arriving.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh shocks World No. 2 Zhu Jiner; Other Indians play out draws

FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh shocks World No. 2 Zhu Jiner; Other Indians play out draws

‘Tell your loved ones that you love them’: Shubhanshu Shukla after reuniting with family

‘Tell your loved ones that you love them’: Shubhanshu Shukla after reuniting with family

Tanzid, Mahedi star as Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Tanzid, Mahedi star as Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Odisha Cabinet approves 13 key proposals from different departments

Odisha Cabinet approves 13 key proposals from different departments

Richa Chadha says she was 'reborn as a mom' on the day her daughter Zuneyra was born

Richa Chadha says she was 'reborn as a mom' on the day her daughter Zuneyra came into this world

Israel: Netanyahu’s key coalition partner quits govt

Israel: Netanyahu’s key coalition partner quits govt

Axiom Space celebrates the arrival of Ax4 mission

Axiom Space celebrates the arrival of Ax4 mission

Andrew, Blades earn maiden call-ups as WI announce squad for T20I series vs Australia

Andrew, Blades earn maiden call-ups as WI announce squad for T20I series vs Australia

Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff video call Subhash Ghai during their stay in Nawalgarh

Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff video call Subhash Ghai during their stay in Nawalgarh

Real estate firm Kalpataru clocks 42 pc decline in net profit in Q4 FY25

Real estate firm Kalpataru clocks 42 pc decline in net profit in Q4 FY25