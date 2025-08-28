Karan Johar on Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat: 'The experience was so embracing & emotional'

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Following a successful 69th edition of Filmfare in Gujarat, the state is all set to host the 70th edition of the prestigious Awards once again in 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government and the Filmfare Awards in the presence of the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, and several other dignitaries.

Speaking during the press conference, KJo recalled some fond memories from the time he bagged his first Filmfare award.

Sharing what the award means to him, he said: "I still remember when I won my first Filmfare award back in 1999 - I was really nervous, it was a very competitive year, there were so many releases that year. I remember sitting with my father (Yash Johar), very stressed, and dad told me, "Beta chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times and you might just get this award". So I remember that moment very vividly, and I remember what it meant to me to win my first Filmfare award because as a filmmaker and a member of the fraternity, a Filmfare is not just a recognition, it's an emotion because it is the most archived film award, going back 70 years," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker wrote.

KJo added that last year he had the honour, the pleasure, and the privilege of hosting the 69th Filmfare Award in the state of Gujarat.

"And I believe in continuity because in continuity lies legacy. We are here for the second year, which means that the experience was so embracing and emotional for us that we want to come to Gujarat again this year for our 70th year at the Filmfare," he added.

Karan recalled that when he hosted for the first time back in the year 2000, it was for Filmfare.

