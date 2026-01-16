Karan Johar finally approves of Farah Khan's choice of attire, gives a backhanded compliment

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) After years of criticism, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has finally got the approval of Karan Johar on her recent choice of attire.

In his signature KJo style, he gave Farah a backhanded compliment in a video posted on social media.

The clip published by Farah on IG had Karan saying, "Oh my God, breaking news. Something shattering has happened right now. There is a well-dressed Farah in the house. Oh my lord, what happened to you? You are well dressed today - subtle color, subtle embroidery, and a good-looking makeup."

However, this seemed to have left KJo a little unsettled.

"Why are you doing this? Why are you dressing well, Farah Khan? Please can you do something? like change this and go back to your old habits."

Giving KJo a sassy reply, Farah said, "I'll wear your clothes then".

"Its rare that @karanjohar approves of what im wearing.. n vice versa i ll take the compliment however backhanded it may be," the 'Main Hoon Na' maker mentioned in the caption.

Karan and Farah never fail to entertain whenever they come together.

Last January, Karan turned stylist for Farah as she visited his Mumbai residence for her YouTube channel.

The video published on social media featured Karan and Farah indulging in a fun banter.

KJo picked out a shimmery green coat for Farah from the wardrobe and said, "Well guys, if you haven't celebrated Christmas, this is your opportunity, this is your tree, hang whatever you want".

Showing her disapproval of KJo's choice, Farah reacted, saying, "Give me something else, I don't want to be a tree."

Putting a red-shimmery coat on Farah next, Karan added, "Then you want to be a 'Stree', you can also be a 600 grosser".

Dropping the post on social media, the 'Om Shanti Om' director penned the caption, "The #karah reel you were waiting for (not).. @karanjohar styling me !! Straight out of his closet!!"

