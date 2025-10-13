Karan Johar calls Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour, and love

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to praise Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party.

He called it a perfect mix of warmth, glamour, and love. The glitzy bash brought together Bollywood’s celebrities for an evening of celebrations, festive cheer, and memorable moments. On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his look and wrote, “The @manishmalhotra05 Diwali bash flags off the Diwali celebrations…. Last night his party was a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour and love…. Manish knows how to throw a party!!!! in @manishmalhotra05 styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos.”

In the photos, KJo could be seen dressed in a stylish black kurta pyjama that he paired with chic sunglasses and ring. The pictures show him striking different poses for the camera.

Karan Johar shares a close bond of friendship with Manish Malhotra and has been a regular attendee at his extravagant Diwali parties over the years.

On October 12, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his residence, and it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others. Notably, actors Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria made their red carpet debut as a couple, arriving hand-in-hand.

Celebs put their best foot forward in style at the festive event. Kareena Kapoor stole the show in a regal white Anarkali. Suhana Khan looked stunning in a purple saree adorned with golden embroidery and an embellished blouse, while her mother, Gauri Khan, dazzled in a vibrant red, shimmering saree.

Sara Ali Khan turned heads in a beautiful orange brocade lehenga, and Kajol, alongside her daughter Nysa Devgan, stunned in sequined, shimmering sarees.

