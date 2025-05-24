Kannada star Upendra joins the sets of Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka'

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Well known Kannada star Upendra on Saturday joined the sets of director P Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with actor Ram Pothineni titled 'Andhra King Taluka'.

Taking to its X timeline, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the film, shared a picture of Upendra on the sets and wrote, "Our 'SURYA KUMAR' is here. @nimmaupendra joins the sets of Energetic Star @ramsayz’s #AndhraKingTaluka for a key schedule. Shoot in full swing."

It may be recalled that actor Upendra plays the character of a superstar called Surya Kumar in 'Andhra King Taluka'.

A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni.

Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra.

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing this film on a huge budget under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Sources say that shooting for the film is proceeding at a brisk pace.

The film also boasts a top technical team. Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer of this film, which will have music by the talented duo, Vivek-Mervin. National Award winner Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the film, which has Avinash Kolla handling production design.

