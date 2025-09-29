September 29, 2025 1:40 PM हिंदी

Kanika's lone goal powers junior women’s hockey team to win over Australia U21

Kanika's goal powers junior women’s hockey team to 1-0 win over Australia U21

Canberra, Sep 29 (IANS) Kanika Siwach (32') scored the winning goal as the Indian junior women hockey team recorded a 1-0 victory over the Australia U21 side in their third match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre here on Monday.

After a tough contest between the two sides in the first half, India finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a crucial field goal by Kanika Siwach in the opening minutes of the third quarter to claim the win for her side.

India had lost two games on the trot against the Australia U21 side earlier, but with this win, the visitors will be hoping to ride on the newfound momentum and bounce back in the remaining matches of this tour.

Earlier, junior women’s hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their first match of the Australia tour against their U21 side at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on Friday. Lalthantluangi (47') and Sonam (54') were the goal scorers for India, while Bianca Zurrer (36'), Evie Sransby (45'), and Sammy Love (59') scored goals for Australia.

In their second game, endured a tough outing as it went down 0-5 to the Australia U21 side. Makayla Jones (10’, 11’, 52’), Sami Love (38’), Migaliya Howell (50’) were the goal scorers for the hosts.

India will next play two matches against Canberra Chill, a club playing in Australia's premier Hockey One League, on September 30 and October 2 to conclude their Australia Tour.

This series serves as a crucial step for the Indian side ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in Santiago, Chile in December.

The exposure to top-quality opposition in Australia is expected to play a key role in enhancing their quality and confidence in international conditions.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

India-EFTA trade pact set to become operational on Oct 1

India-EFTA trade pact set to become operational on Oct 1

He brought a positive change to his game style, says all-rounder's childhood coach Satish Sawant

'He brought a positive change to his game style', says all-rounder's childhood coach Satish Sawant

Bobby Deol gears up to take down Ravana this Dussehra at Delhi’s Red Fort

Bobby Deol gears up to take down Ravana this Dussehra at Delhi’s Red Fort

Swiss para-athlete Catherine Debrunner bags another gold at World Para Athletics Championships

Swiss para-athlete Catherine Debrunner bags 5000m T54 gold at World Para Athletics C'ships

BB 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined during “Sunny Sanskari…” promotions, Salman Khan interacts with other cast

BB 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined during “Sunny Sanskari…” promotions? Salman Khan engages with rest of the cast

When youths make up their minds, challenges turn into opportunity: Gautam Adani congratulates Team India for Asia Cup win

When youths make up their minds, challenges turn into opportunity: Gautam Adani congratulates Team India for Asia Cup win

Gautam Adani says ‘true legend’ Zubeen Garg’s music became the heartbeat of the Northeast

Gautam Adani says ‘true legend’ Zubeen Garg’s music became heartbeat of Northeast

Saba Ali Khan calls watching niece Inaaya grow into a ‘kind and intelligent girl’ ‘so precious’

Saba Ali Khan calls watching niece Inaaya grow into a ‘kind and intelligent girl’ ‘so precious’

9 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari, 3.6 cr people screened: JP Nadda

9 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari, 3.6 cr people screened: JP Nadda

Heart rate was at its peak, felt like it’d burst anytime: Gavaskar on India-Pak Asia Cup final

Heart rate was at its peak, felt like it’d burst anytime: Gavaskar on India-Pak Asia Cup final