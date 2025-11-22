November 22, 2025 5:24 AM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan's production house clarifies it has not hired casting agents for any of its films

Kamal Haasan's production house clarifies it has not hired casting agents for any of its films (Photo Credit: RKFI/X)

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of well-known actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, on Friday clarified that it had not hired any casting agents for any of its films and warned that it would initiate legal action if any party was found falsely using its name in any unauthorized manner.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house put out a poster that read, "This is to clarify that Raaj Kamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any e-mails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raaj Kamal Films International name in any unauthorized manner."

This is the second time this year that the production house has had to put out a clarification to caution the public about fake casting calls.

Raaj Kamal Films International isn't the only production house facing this problem of fake casting calls. Several other top production houses too have had to face this problem this year.

In August this year, Neelam Productions, the production house of well-known director and producer Pa Ranjith, had urged actors to beware of fake calls and not to trust them.

Taking to its X timeline, Neelam Productions issued a clarification. It wrote, "Beware of FAKE AUDITION CALLS in the name of Neelam Productions. Please check for casting calls and audition alerts only from our official social handles. Thank you!"

It also shared a poster that read, "FAKE AUDITION ALERT! Neelam Productions. It has come to our attention that numerous Audition calls/posters are being circulated in the name of Neelam Productions. We would like to declare that these AUDITION CALLS ARE FAKE AND NOT TO TRUST THEM. Any Audition/Casting related posters will be shared through our official handles mentioned below. Announcements and Audition Calls made through external sources are fraudulent. Thank you!Instagram - @neelam_productions Twitter - @officialneelam "

Several actors and production houses have consistently been facing this issue of fake casting calls being put out in their names.

Prior to that, Tamil film actor Sibi Sathyaraj, who is also the son of well-known actor Sathyaraj, best known for his performance as Kattappa in the pan Indian blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, had alerted the general public about a fake casting call put out in his name on social media. The actor had issued a clarification stating that he had nothing to do with either the person who had put it out or with the project mentioned in it.

The fake casting call poster, which Sibi Sathyaraj warned about, gave the impression that the unit of a film, directed by Sakthi Saravanan and featuring actor Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead, was looking for actors of both genders in the age group of 25 to 50 years. It also asked for child artistes in the age group of 10 to 15 years to send their profiles to a particular number.

In February this year, Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas had cautioned the public about miscreants issuing fake casting calls, saying any casting calls being made in his name or that of his production house, Wunderbar Films, were “absolutely fake and baseless”.

In a brief statement, which he posted on his X handle, Sreyas, who is the director of Wunderbar Films, a production house owned by actor Dhanush, had said, “Hello, This is to bring to everyone's attention that any casting calls under my name or Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd is absolutely false and baseless. +91 7598756841 is not my number and is being misused with my picture.”

Prior to that, Prince Pictures, another reputed production house, had issued a cautionary notice, warning actors of fraudsters who were claiming to offer acting roles in their upcoming film Sardar 2 for money or other favours.

--IANS

mkr/

