May 12, 2025 9:08 PM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan's heartfelt note after Operation Sindoor in 'honour of peace, & memory of courage'

Kamal Haasan's heartfelt note after Operation Sindoor in 'honour of peace, & memory of courage'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) One of the biggest names in Bollywood and South, Kamal Haasan, penned a heartfelt note in the "honour of peace, and memory of courage" after Operation Sindoor. He showed his gratitude to the Indian brave-hearts for protecting our borders during these challenging times.

Haasan wrote on X, "As the guns fall silent and a fragile calm takes hold, let us take this moment to honour those who gave their lives so the rest of us could know peace. I salute our brave Armed Forces- who stood firm with eyes on the tricolor, hearts full of duty, and unwavering in the face of danger. You are India's pride- ever watchful, ever brave, guarding our borders and our peace.

Praising the citizens who live near the border, he added, "To the people of India, especially our brethren in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat- your resilience has been extraordinary. You stood tall. And with you, the nation stood prouder."

Appealing to the entire nation to stay together, Haasan shared, "In these testing times, we witnessed the greatest force of all - the unity of India."

Lauding the government for a befitting reply for the Pahalgam attack, the "Indian 2" actor wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I commend the Government of India for its firm response, which sent an unambiguous message to the world- India will not bend before terror."

"Victory must now lead to vigilance. A strong nation is a thinking nation. This is a time not for triumphalism, but for reflection- to learn, to refortify and to rebuild- in the service of a stronger India," Haasan concluded.

After days of tension across the India-Pakistan border, the neighbouring countries finally agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday. However, Pakistan ended up violating the ceasefire just within a couple of hours.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

People watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

Nuclear blackmail will not come in way of anti-terror action: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

Photo/IANS/A graphic showing satellite images of the Rahim Yar Khan Airfield, before and after, is displayed during the press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS photo)

Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi (IANS/video grab)

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration (IANS photo)

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup