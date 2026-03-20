Kamal Haasan thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for resurrecting Telangana Gaddar Film Awards

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, who was honoured with the Paidi Jairaj Film Award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, on Friday thanked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for resurrecting the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards.

Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline to pen his gratitude. He wrote, "I thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu @revanth_anumula and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka garu @Bhatti_Mallu, for resurrecting the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards and humbly accept the prestigious Paidi Jairaj Film Award."

He further wrote, "In reviving this institution, you have restored more than an honour, you have reaffirmed the vital role such platforms play in recognising artistic courage, cultural memory, and the people’s voice in cinema."

Congratulating all those who had won awards, Kamal Haasan said, "My congratulations to all fellow awardees, and to the entire team for an excellently organised event.

Long live cinema! #GaddarFilmAwards."

Kamal Haasan, during his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, had said that all the Telugu actors were his family members and had recalled that they used to be in Chennai but that they were now in Hyderabad. He had said, "They've shifted house. That's all. It is the same industry according to me."

The stalwart on the occasion told the Telangana Chief Minister, "I request you, because you are the hero of this unification. No more Hollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood, and Sandalwood. It is one cinema, Indian cinema. And you have rubbed out the parochial borders. And you've started it. We'll help you. We'll support you. We'll give our shoulders for this palanquin which will take the tomorrow's generation on a procession across cinema."

The actor also thanked the Telangana Chief Minister for having honoured the revolutionary poet Gaddar by naming the awards after him. He said, "I'm happy that you have named this award after Gaddar sir. Because among his many million fans, I'm one," Kamal Haasan had said.

--IANS

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