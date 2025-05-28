Kamal Haasan sparks row with 'Kannada was born out of Tamil' remark, BJP calls him 'ungrateful'

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan has stirred a fresh controversy over language identity after claiming that Kannada "was born out of Tamil" during a public event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The remark has triggered sharp political reactions and public outrage in Karnataka, with the BJP and pro-Kannada groups condemning his statement and demanding an unconditional apology.

Speaking at an event in Chennai just weeks after the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Thug Life', Haasan opened his speech with the phrase "Uyire Urave Tamizhe", which translates to "My life, and my family, is in Tamil language".

Referring to the presence of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar at the same event, Haasan said, "This is my family in that place. That's why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That's why I began my speech by saying, life, family and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it)."

His comments, perceived as undermining the Kannada language's independent heritage, drew swift criticism in Karnataka. State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra lashed out at the actor, calling his remarks "uncultured", accusing him of insulting Kannada and its speakers.

"One should love one's mother tongue, but showing disrespect in its name is uncultured behaviour. Especially, artists should have a culture of respecting every language. It is the height of arrogance and arrogance that an actor, Kamal Haasan, who has acted in many Indian languages, including Kannada, has insulted Kannada by including actor Shivarajkumar in the glorification of his Tamil language," Vijayendra posted on X.

He further accused Haasan of forgetting the "generosity of Kannada and Kannada people" and of revealing his "ungrateful personality".

"Kamal Haasan, who is supposed to bring harmony to South India, has been continuously insulting Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments for the past few years. Now, he has insulted Kannada by hurting the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Kamal Haasan should immediately apologise unconditionally to Kannadigas," he added.

The BJP leader also questioned Haasan's authority to make historical claims about the origin of languages. "Let us remember Kamal Haasan, who spoke like a true sage who said that Kannadigas are not language haters but have never sacrificed self-respect when it comes to Kannada land, language, people, water, and ideas," he said.

Pro-Kannada groups, too, expressed their anger. Activists from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike tore posters of 'Thug Life' in Bengaluru and issued warnings of a potential statewide ban on the film.

Praveen Shetty, leader of the outfit, slammed Hassan, stating, "We are warning you that if you talk against Kannada and Kannadigas, we will ban your movie."

The controversy comes just days ahead of the release of 'Thug Life', scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.

--IANS

sd/dpb