Kamal Haasan calls Sowcar Janaki, a ‘mother’ as he mourns her demise

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who offered his condolences to the late actress Sowcar Janaki, has called her a mother figure.

On Friday, the acting legend took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the late actress calling her an “irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema”.

He wrote, “From the film *‘Looking at it would quench hunger’* to spanning four decades, we have worked together in many films. She was the mother, I the child. The irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema, Sowcar Janaki. She acted with all the heroes of that time”.

He further mentioned, “She was the preferred choice of my guru K. Balachander. She has passed away. A maternal image has departed. I bid her farewell with tears”.

Earlier in the day, actors Jr NTR, Vishnu Manchu and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva also mourned the loss of the late actress, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

Jr NTR took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the actress. He wrote in Telugu, “The news of the passing of Shaukaru Janaki Garu, who left her unique mark in Telugu and Indian cinema, has caused immense sorrow. Janaki Garu's cinematic journey and the characters she portrayed will forever remain in our memories. Praying for peace to her soul... My deepest condolences to the family members”.

The actress had been hospitalised in Chennai after falling ill due to age-related health issues.

Vishnu Manchu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Sowcar Janaki garu. Her grace, dignity and remarkable body of work will live on for generations. For the youngsters today, you must look up what a legendary person she was. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti”.

The actress is survived by her husband, and their 3 children, and 4 grandchildren. Sowcar Janaki is known for her remarkable contribution to Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema. She was born in 1931, she began her acting career in the 1940s and rose to prominence with her performances in films across South India.

She appeared in more than 300 films, working with some of the biggest stars and filmmakers of Indian cinema.

--IANS

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