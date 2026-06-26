June 26, 2026 10:36 AM हिंदी

Kamakhya Temple reopens as Ambubachi Mela concludes; lakhs of devotees expected

Kamakhya Temple reopens as Ambubachi Mela concludes; lakhs of devotees expected

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati will reopen on Friday after remaining closed for three days as part of the annual Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest and most significant religious gatherings in eastern India.

The temple had closed on the night of June 22 following the commencement of the ‘Pravritti’ ritual at 9:08:42 p.m., marking the beginning of the sacred period associated with the annual menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya.

During the three-day observance, devotees were not allowed to enter the sanctum, and regular religious rituals remained suspended in keeping with tradition symbolising the seclusion observed during the Goddess’s menstruation. The temple will reopen on Friday morning after the customary Nitya Puja, allowing devotees to offer prayers and receive blessings.

Temple authorities had made extensive arrangements to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims, sadhus and tourists expected from across India and abroad.

The Ambubachi Mela is regarded as one of the most important festivals associated with Shakti worship in India. It celebrates the fertility of Mother Earth and is centred on the belief that Goddess Kamakhya, revered as the embodiment of feminine creative power, undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period.

Situated atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and holds immense religious significance for Hindu devotees, particularly followers of Tantric traditions.

Following the temple's reopening, devotees are expected to throng the shrine to receive the sacred Angodak and Angabastra, which are considered highly auspicious.

Every year, the Ambubachi Mela draws lakhs of pilgrims, ascetics and spiritual seekers, transforming Guwahati into a major centre of religious activity.

The temple administration and state authorities are ensuring a smooth and orderly conduct of the grand event.

--IANS

rs/

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