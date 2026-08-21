Kalki Koechlin ditches fabric as she dons dress made from plastic bags

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Ditching conventional fabric, actress Kalki Koechlin took everyone by surprise after she donned an unconventional white dress crafted entirely from plastic bags.

Kalki shared a slew of pictures of the unusual fashion moment of her making an outfit entirely from white plastic bags.

“Ever wondered what to do with all your little white plastic bags? Make a dress of course, at least if you’re @naseeb_lll….”

“So first there was the propah studio shoot (also very nice for another post) and then we took off all the make up and went into the rain, and @rebeccadcosta did her magic because Naseeb had sent us a lovely note and we understood where the inspiration for his gorgeous plastic dress came from, and the last photo is of his original muse, Naseeb’s mum.”

Kalki also shared the note her designer sent about the dress.

The actress, who is born in Pondicherry, Kalki was drawn to theatre from a young age.

She made her Hindi film debut as Chanda in the black comedy-drama Dev.D. in 2009. She subsequently starred in two of the highest-grossing Hindi films of their respective years, the comedy-dramas Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Kalki also starred in and co-wrote the crime thriller That Girl in Yellow Boots in 2011.

The actress' commercial success continued with the supernatural thriller Ek Thi Daayan and Gully Boy. She earned acclaim and the National Film Award – Special Jury Award for her role of a young woman with cerebral palsy in the coming-of-age drama Margarita with a Straw in 2014.

She has since played supporting roles in streaming projects, including romantic drama Made in Heaven, Sacred Games and drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The actress was last seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery”, a paranormal television series directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Arshad Syed.

--IANS

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