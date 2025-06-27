June 27, 2025 5:39 PM हिंदी

'Kalki 2' in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops a major hint as the movie clocks 1 year of release

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Nag Ashwin's mythological fiction "Kalki 2898 AD" has already completed one year of release on Friday.

Commemorating the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan, who brought to life the powerful and complicated character of Ashwatthama on-screen dropped a major hint regarding the much-awaited sequel of the science fiction.

As "Kalki 2898 AD" clocked one year, Big B took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the drama.

Dropping a major hint about the sequel, he wrote, “My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it ... one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it … ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK.”

Bachchan's tweet came in response to a social media update by the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies. "We started with a dream… and you turned it into an epic. Celebrating 1 YEAR of #Kalki2898AD Thank you to the audience. This journey is yours as much as ours #1YearForKalki2898AD #1YearForKalkiKARNAge," the Tweet read.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the project boasts a stellar cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles, along with others.

Believed to be inspired by the Hindu scriptures, the film is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD. The drama revolves around the mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, who is believed to be Kalki.

"Kalki 2898 AD" is the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Backed by C. Aswini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the project reached the audience on June 27th, 2024. Enjoying a tremendous run at the box office, the movie turned out to be the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film in history.

