January 22, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Kaley Cuoco opens up on her fears of leaving daughter alone to shoot a film

Kaley Cuoco opens up on her fears of leaving daughter alone to shoot a film

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco has shared that she was "really scared" to leave her daughter for work.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star, who has two-year-old daughter Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey, was away from home for two months last year as she filmed new mystery thriller series ‘Vanished’, and she has praised her partner for making it easier, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Extra, "I have to say I was really scared. Like, I had a 2-year-old and I was like, ‘Should I be, like, leaving for two months?’. I just didn’t know if that was the right decision. My fiance was just like, ‘You've got to go. I think this is going to be amazing for you’. So, he really encouraged me to go, and he took care of everything and we kind of swapped places for a minute and I couldn't have done it without him”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kaley added that she has "much gratitude" for the way he "relieved her of the worry", while she also wanted to encourage her daughter to "follow your dreams".

She said, "I also want to show my child, like, that I love to work and you got to, you know, go do your thing and follow your dreams and still come home and have your home base. "But I think it's important to show her that. So also, she didn't give a s*** that I was gone, let me to tell you”.

Kaley was also supported by her "amazing friends" and the way they handle their own parenthood journey.

She added, "I have some amazing friends who have kids who I’ve become friends with and we have an amazing mom group and they're all lovely and I've learned so much from my friends and their kids. "I will not ever judge another parent for what they do with their kid. Only you know your kid. Only I know my kid”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services in their Elite Group C clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad hit centuries and put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in as replacements. IANS file photo

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi asks Bangladesh to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, says country is very safe.

No need to politicise, India is safe; Bangladesh should travel for T20 World Cup: Lalit Modi

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Industry leaders at Davos

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Global experts at Davos

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes (File image)

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes