Kaley Cuoco opens up on her fears of leaving daughter alone to shoot a film

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco has shared that she was "really scared" to leave her daughter for work.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star, who has two-year-old daughter Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey, was away from home for two months last year as she filmed new mystery thriller series ‘Vanished’, and she has praised her partner for making it easier, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Extra, "I have to say I was really scared. Like, I had a 2-year-old and I was like, ‘Should I be, like, leaving for two months?’. I just didn’t know if that was the right decision. My fiance was just like, ‘You've got to go. I think this is going to be amazing for you’. So, he really encouraged me to go, and he took care of everything and we kind of swapped places for a minute and I couldn't have done it without him”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kaley added that she has "much gratitude" for the way he "relieved her of the worry", while she also wanted to encourage her daughter to "follow your dreams".

She said, "I also want to show my child, like, that I love to work and you got to, you know, go do your thing and follow your dreams and still come home and have your home base. "But I think it's important to show her that. So also, she didn't give a s*** that I was gone, let me to tell you”.

Kaley was also supported by her "amazing friends" and the way they handle their own parenthood journey.

She added, "I have some amazing friends who have kids who I’ve become friends with and we have an amazing mom group and they're all lovely and I've learned so much from my friends and their kids. "I will not ever judge another parent for what they do with their kid. Only you know your kid. Only I know my kid”.

