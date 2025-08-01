Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

August 01, 2025 5:47 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol took to social media to cheer for her husband and actor Ajay Devgn’s latest project, “Son of Sardaar 2.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress posted a video from the movie and said she is looing forward to the film. Kajol wrote, “Looking forward to the full-on dhamaka of #SOS2! Congratulations @ajaydevgn and the whole cast.”

“Son of Sardaar 2” helmed by director Vijay Kumar Arora, served as a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Son of Sardaar.’ The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. The romantic-comedy also marked the posthumous appearance of actor Mukul Dev. The film hit the theatres on August 1 and clashed with “Dhadak 2” at the box office.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, the 'Dilwale' actress had opened up about her working relationship with Ajay Devgn, revealing that the two have never had major fights over their films. Kajol shared, “Economically, I think he has a lot of people to advise him economically as to what he should and shouldn't do. So, no, I don't interfere with that aspect of it. As far as this film is concerned, Maa is concerned. Yes, we did have, you know, some long conversations about it. I think we were; we had to, you know, shoot a part of the climax as well for VFX reasons and for action, etc, etc. But yes, we're pretty much on the same page. We haven't really had any big fights over the movie.”

Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s journey as a producer, the proud wife had shared, “He as a producer is really good. He's an excellent producer, and he's one of those, you know, very hands-on producers. So, from scripting to, you know, the VFX to the music, he has made sure that he's a part of all of it and made sure that it all works, fits, even to the marketing for that matter. So, yeah, he's a really good producer.”

