Kajol, R Madhavan, Karan Johar & others grieve over the loss of Satish Shah

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Bollywood has been left in a state of shock after learning about the sudden passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah. Many B-town celebs used social media to mourn the loss of the prominent actor.

R Madhavan wrote, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now .Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi. (sic)"

Kajol shared, "Gone to soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji."

Aamir Khan's home banner Aamir Khan Productions also penned on their official handle, "You'll be always remembered with a smile. Rest in peace, Satish Ji. Team AKP."

Sunny Deol added, "Very sad to hear about Satish Shah we have done few films together, he was a fine actor and beautiful human being. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shan in "Main Hoo Na" expressed her grief saying, "Rest in peace dearest Satish, You were a joy to know n work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes everyday."

Amrita Rao said, "Satish sir shall be missed. Ishq Vishk, Main Hoo Na.. was so much fun with him. Always brought a smile to our faces on screen & off screen. His humour & vibrancy shall live forever in my memory. God bless you Satish ji."

Director Karan Johar also uploaded a photo of Satish Shah on his Insta Stories with the text, "Satish Shah (1951-2025)."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli penned, "Can't believe I'm writing this. We created Philips top10 togegther. Madhu & you became such good friends. Aise kaun jaata hain. Can't believe I won't hear you call me 'Kunu baba' one more time. Love you Sats."

