June 08, 2025 9:14 PM हिंदी

Kajol introduces her unique friends this National Bestfriend Day

Kajol introduces her unique friends this National Bestfriend Day

Mumbai, "June 8 (IANS) Actress Kajol decided to introduce the netizens to her unconventional best friends this National Bestfriend Day on Sunday.

Kajol revealed that her friends- her coffee, her crochet, and her books have a hard time understanding social media, and hence she could not upload a photo with them.

"I couldn't get any pictures coz I was spending time with my best friends, and they really don't get social media....my coffee, my crochet, and my books! #NationalBestfriendDay." Kajol penned on social media.

On more than one occasion, Kajol has been seen kitting and reading books whenever she gets a chance.

Recently, Kajol revealed who is the biggest prankster between her and her husband, Ajay Devgn.

The stunner will next be seen leading the drama “Maa”.

On Wednesday, the makers shared a video of Kajol and R Madhavan talking about the film on YouTube.

During their chat, Madhavan told Kajol, “Everyone knows that you're a big prankster.”

Bashing his claim, Kajol corrected him saying, “No, you're mistaking me for Ajay Devgn. Not at all.”

During the interaction, Madhavan asked her if she “ever scared a director out of your kindness and humility by completely memorising all your lines and all the other characters' lines, going completely prepared and sitting there stoically and waiting for the shot?”

To this, Kajol replied, “Never would I do that to myself. I never do it to myself. If you want to scare the director, there are many other things to scare him. But, no.”

“Maa” has been helmed by Vishal Furia, who is credited for his work in movies like “Chhorii” and “Chorii 2.” Backed by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the core cast of the flick will also have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Maa" is slated for a theatrical release on June 27th.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bihar: Gaya residents get eye treatment, free of cost under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Bihar: Gaya residents get eye treatment, free of cost under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Mini Mathur & Kabir Khan enjoy a fun road trip with son Viviaan amidst nature

Mini Mathur & Kabir Khan enjoy a fun road trip with son Viviaan amidst nature

Irshad Kamil: In creativity, nothing is minute or negligible

Irshad Kamil: In creativity, nothing is minute or negligible

World's largest container ship MSC IRINA to make historic debut at Vizhinjam Seaport

World's largest container ship MSC IRINA to make historic debut at Vizhinjam Seaport

Vidya Malvade calls working with Dharmendra in Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se a 'dream come true"

Vidya Malvade calls working with Dharmendra in Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se a 'dream come true"

Uttar Pradesh: 50 delegates from 5 countries take part in 'Bodhi Yatra', meet CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh: 50 delegates from 5 countries take part in 'Bodhi Yatra', meet CM Yogi

Maharashtra, Karnataka lead India's record FDI growth in FY25

Maharashtra, Karnataka lead India's record FDI growth in FY25

Tisca Chopra shares sneak peeks from her Maldives diaries with husband & daughter

Tisca Chopra shares sneak peeks from her Maldives diaries with husband & daughter

Chhattisgarh: Murder in hardcore Maoist's native village spikes tension

Chhattisgarh: Murder in hardcore Maoist's native village spikes tension

Meet Divya Khossla's furry friend Orea

Meet Divya Khossla's furry friend Orea