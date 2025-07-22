Kajol and Twinkle Khanna to set the house on fire with new streaming chat show

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are set to join forces for the upcoming talk show. Titled ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, the show will be hosted and helmed by the two, and will feature bold, fiery, and candid conversations.

The show also promises a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said in a statement, “We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre. With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences”.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said that the show is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars.

He shared, “At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle, distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video, a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India”.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ will soon stream on Prime Video.

