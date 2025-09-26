Kabir Bedi reveals his ‘favourite’ coffee companion in Rome

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Kabir Bedi shared a fun moment from Rome on social media, revealing his unique coffee companion.

In a lighthearted video from Rome, he is seen enjoying a coffee while sitting among statues, adding a playful twist to his travel diary. In the clip, Kabir is heard saying, “just having coffee with my favourite statue.” Alongside it, the actor wrote in the caption, “Coffee #Rome #Coffee #Cafe #Sandokan #Sculpture #Art #everydayjoy.”

The ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ actor, clad in light blue t-shirt with stylish glasses, is seen smiling while speaking up the camera. Kabir Bedi had earlier posted a video from his vacation in Rome and captioned it, “Extraordinary cafe in Rome, ‘Canova TADOLINI’ on Via Babuino filled with beautiful sculptures. 🇮🇹 #Rome #italia #italy #roma.”

Kabir Bedi was in Italy for the Ferrara Film Festival 2025, which is recognized as one of Italy’s most popular film festivals. The global competition attracted over 30,000 attendees at its latest edition, culminating in the prestigious Golden Dragon Awards. The festival also features movie-themed exhibitions, masterclasses, and a series of entertainment shows.

On the work front, the 79-year-old actor recently portrayed Dadabhai Naoroji in “Gandhi.” The film made its grand debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), attended by Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi, Bhamini Oza, A.R. Rahman, and Sameer Nair.

In an Instagram post, Kabir Bedi called portraying the iconic leader on screen one of the proudest moments of his career. He reflected on the historical significance and personal honour of the role, sharing photos from the Toronto International Film Festival with the film’s cast.

The senior actor had written, “Gandhi’ premiers to a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival @tiff_net. Proud to have played the grand old man of India, Dadabhai Naoroji, who inspired Gandhi in his early days in London. The audience appreciation touched us all deeply. A great success for its creators @hansalmehta @sameern @sidkhaitan @arrahman and Applause entertainment @applausesocial. And HUGE congrats to the whole cast and crew particularly the stellar @pratikgandhiofficial Thank you for the love Toronto #Gandhi #TIFF #TV #Series #screening #filmfestival #actorslife #redcarpet #film #series #lookout #gandhi.”

