May 22, 2025 9:09 PM हिंदी

Kaali Venkat's 'Madras Matinee' to hit screens on June 6

Kaali Venkat's 'Madras Matinee' to hit screens on June 6

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) The makers of director Karthikeyan Mani's eagerly awaited entertainer,'Madras Matinee', featuring actors Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on June 6 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house presenting the film, wrote, "Middle-class LIFE presented in a zany-heartrending manner. “Madras Matinee” in theatres from JUNE 6th."

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first look poster a few days ago. However, then, they had only mentioned release in June without mentioning the date.

The film caught the attention of film buffs when its makers released a video clip titled Madras Matinee Title Story earlier this year.

The YouTube video clip opened with actor Sathyaraj saying one could even write about science fiction but not about the middle class. Trying to put across the point that middle class family life was boring, he ends his speech asking a question, "Where is the joy and adventure in a middle-class family's life?"

However, you get the impression that the film will be an answer to this question posed by Sathyaraj.

The video clip also gave away the names of the characters in the film. While Sathyaraj plays a sci-fi writer called Jyoti Ramaya, Kaali Venkat plays a character called Kannan and Roshini plays a character called Deepika. While Viswa plays a character called Dinesh, the dog Bigil plays a character called Brownie.

The film, which has been produced by Madras Motion Pictures, will apart from Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan, feature a big list of actors including Sathyaraj, Shelly, Vishva, George Maryan, Archana Chandhoke, Sunil Sukhada, Madhumitha, Chaams, Geetha Kailasam, and Bhanupriya among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Anand G K and its music has been composed by K C Balasarangan. Satheesh Kumar Samuski is handling the editing work of the film which has art direction by Jacki.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years