Justin Bieber shares new pictures of son as he stuns in a colorful outfit

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Justin Bieber has adorable pictures of his son, and the toddler is a certified mini fashionista. On Thursday, the singer shared photos on Instagram of his 13-month-old son Jack Blues hanging out around their house.

The little one could be seen teetering around in a pink hoodie with a swirl on the back and a pair of black and white checkered pants, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Jack Blues could be seen walking around a house and then later outside on what looked to be a golf course.

As per ‘People’, Justin Bieber didn't caption either series of photos, letting the sweet snaps speak for themselves.

Earlier this month, Hailey shared an Instagram carousel that featured several candid pictures of her son Jack Blues getting in the mood for Halloween. One image featured the tot looking at a display of pumpkins, hay bales, and a skeleton with a sign that read “Jack’s Patch”.

Another shot showed the toddler wearing a hoodie in support of dad Justin's favorite ice hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another showed Jack wearing a “Justin” sweatshirt featuring an image of his pop star dad when he first entered the music scene as a 15-year-old. His wife, Hailey captioned the carousel, “Jacktober”, a play on October.

In September, Justin shared an Instagram carousel featuring some candid family shots of Jack Blues, including one image where the little toddler was walking while holding the hands of his parents.

The sweet shot showed the tot in a diaper and a pink sleeveless T-shirt as he held onto his parents’ hands while they strolled the Coachella festival grounds in Indio, California. The carousel’s second image shows Justin tenderly cradling his boy while wearing a “Pray for Me” T-shirt. Justin later shared additional photos of him and Hailey from the same day.

--IANS

aa/