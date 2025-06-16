Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

June 16, 2025 11:31 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Canadian singer Justin Bieber has once again raised concern over his mental well-being with his latest social media post.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, the 'Baby' singer dropped a sincere post, admitting to being broken, and dealing with anger issues.

His post read, “People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

Justin further shared that he is exhausted thinking about himself. "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?," the post concluded.

Before this, he urged everyone to not project their insecurities on each other through another Instagram post. Justin shared, “Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you. Because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Letss encourage our people, not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo.(sic)”

Justin has been under the lens for his behaviour for some time now.

Recently, the singer got into a heated argument with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, California.

The video showed him trying to hide from the cameras. However, he later lashed out saying, "We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries".

The clip soon went viral on social media.

