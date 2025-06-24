June 24, 2025 8:10 PM हिंदी

Justh of viral hit ‘Chor’ fame releases new track

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justh, who is known for his viral hit ‘Chor’, released his new track ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ on Tuesday. The track is a heartfelt ballad about love, pain, and redemption.

It is an honest expression of hope, pain, letting go, and redemption, the song weaves a catchy melody with simple yet profound lyrics, telling a story of love, heartbreak, and healing that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Talking about the track, the singer said in a statement, “It’s been over a year and a half since Chor released. After the song connected, I wanted to go even deeper into myself and create music that feels true, authentic, and pure”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve poured a lot of life, hard work, and soul into ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’, and I believe in the song with all my heart. A lot of super talented people have worked with me on the audio and video, and I’m really excited to bring this song to the world”.

Justh, who is known for his acoustic-led, minimalist style and emotionally resonant songwriting, began his artistic journey after quitting his job as a Chartered Accountant in an MNC and quickly drew attention for his unfiltered approach to songwriting. His work is defined by emotional depth, an acoustic-first sensibility, and the courage to keep his music honest and unpolished in the best way.

The singer has carved a niche as one of India’s most authentic new voices. ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ blends his signature aesthetic with stirring lyricism, offering a mellow, introspective soundscape that explores unspoken emotions and missed moments.

The track is produced by Aditya Verma and mixed by Vaibhav Ahuja and Justh himself, and marks the next chapter in his raw, storytelling-driven musical journey. The track has been created in collaboration with Warner Music India.

--IANS

aa/

