Juhi Parmar makes a heartfelt plea for Patna Family’s missing son on 'Kahaani Har Ghar Ki'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Television actress Juhi Parmar is currently seen as a host on Zee TV's show "Kahaani Har Ghar Ki", which gives women a safe space to share truths that have been long buried in silence.

During a recent episode, Khushboo Devi and Om Prakash, a couple from Patna, Bihar, had a heart-to-heart with Juhi.

Khushboo revealed that she faced repeated pressure to bring money from her maika, while Om Prakash believed that it was necessary for the survival of the family.

The breaking point came in June 2024, when their son Himanshu ran away from home and has been missing ever since.

Along with airing the family’s story on "Kahaani Har Ghar Ki", Zee TV's social media platforms are also amplifying video messages from Khushboo and Om Prakash, appealing directly to the public for help. Each post carries the helpline number, urging anyone with information about Himanshu’s whereabouts to come forward.

Making a heartfelt plea, Juhi said, "As a mother, Khushboo Devi’s story shook me deeply. Living through years of emotional pain is one thing, but losing her son because of constant family conflict is a wound no parent should ever have to bear. Watching her and Om Prakash break down reminded me that behind every fight, it’s always the children who suffer the most. I truly believe this family deserves a chance to heal, but right now, the most urgent need is to find their missing son, Himanshu."

"Through Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, I appeal to all our viewers: if you have any information that can help reunite this boy with his parents, please reach out on our helpline number. Together, let’s not just listen to stories, but also become part of the solution," she added.

Juhi appealed to viewers that if anyone has any information that could help bring Himanshu back home, they can contact their helpline- 18001212671.

"Kahaani Har Ghar Ki" airs every Monday to Friday at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

