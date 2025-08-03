Juhi Chawla congratulates SRK on National Award win

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is chuffed with her close friend and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan winning the coveted National Award for Best Actor for his work in ‘Jawan’.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture in which she could be seen dancing with SRK. She congratulated the megastar on his success, which appears to come 2 decades too late.

She wrote in the caption, “@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!! Very happy for you. Well deserved … you always give your ALL to every film you do!!! Keep Shining …!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and all your team. @gaurikhan @poojadadlani02 @redchilliesent (sic)”.

SRK shared the National Award for Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, the latter was honoured for his work in the surprise hit ‘12th Fail’. This marks SRK’s first National Award in 33 years of his career, and also makes him the first Khan to receive the Best actor honour.

Earlier, SRK appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans after clinching the National Award.

He said in the video, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”.

Juhi Chawla and SRK are known to be an iconic pair in the modern Hindi cinema. Their work in ‘Darr’, ‘Duplicate’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ and others have been appreciated by the audience. SKR is also known for his on-screen pairing with Kajol.

