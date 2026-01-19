January 19, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Judi Dench makes special appearance in Ali Fazal’s 2016 throwback

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who was last seen in ‘Metro... In Dino’, has joined the social media trend of pictures from 2016.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures featuring the English actress Judi Dench, his wife Richa Chadha. He also posted BTS pictures from ‘Victoria and Abdul’.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Okok HERE IT IS.. here’s my 2016 highlights. Ali has had an after moment from then on.. hehe the year we filmed the iconic Victoria and Abdul. The first two photos are Judi and me goofing around post our photo ops.. the next is With Stephen Frears in agra all aged up , shooting the end of the film. Next is with Richa and The ones after that are with Olivia Williams and The legendary Micheal Gambon”.

Earlier, the actor received a special welcome from his daughter Zuneyra as he returned home after almost a month. In the clip uploaded by the 'Fukrey' actor on his Instagram account, Ali was seen flaunting his face covered with her daughter's fabric colors.

Ali revealed that his little one is fond of painting on the furniture, and she decided to take things a little further, trying the colors on her dad. Seeing this as a preview of his future, Ali penned on social media, "This is my Daughter’s welcome for me after almost a month out , i got her fabric colors cuz she likes painting on the furniture ofcourse so here’s her steppin up and trying them on me first !! AND I suppose this shall be my war paint to take on the years to come (sic)".

He added, "To the years gone by … i see your head popping in n out . I raise you some more love and persistance. Times are changing… we move sideways. I start to see everything on the same plane now- the past the future it all merges here. Not a fan of the gregorian but i must entertain this moment because why not we all need to take a look in ahead within elsewhere (sic)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will soon be seen reprising his popular role as Guddu Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise.

--IANS

aa/

