Jr World Cup Shooting: India sweep women’s 50m rifle prone podium, add men’s silver and bronze

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India made a flying start to their ISSF Junior World Cup campaign on Thursday, with the women shooters sweeping all three podium spots in the 50m rifle prone event, while the men added a silver and bronze on the opening day of the event at the Dr. Karni Singh Ranges.

Continuing her golden run from the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan earlier this month, young Anushka Thokur clinched the women’s title with a score of 621.6. The 18-year-old had recently bagged the junior gold in 50m rifle 3 positions and showed similar poise in the non-Olympic discipline.

She was followed closely by compatriot Anshika, also 18, who registered 619.2 to take silver, while 20-year-old Aadhya Agrawal secured bronze with 615.9, completing a clean sweep for the hosts.

The men’s event also brought India success, as Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Rohit Kanyan secured their maiden international medals. Deependra, who competed in the 50m rifle 3 positions at the Asian Championships, shot 617.9 over six series of 10 shots each to finish second. Rohit bagged bronze with 616.3.

The gold medal went to Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) shooter Kamil Nuriakhmetov, who tallied 618.9 in the 11-shooter field.

Among the other Indians, Nitin Waghmare (615.6) — a bronze-medallist at the Kazakhstan Asian Championships — finished fifth, while Kushagra Singh (611.6) and Kunal Sharma (590.9) placed eighth and eleventh respectively.

With five medals on the opening day, India underlined their dominance at home. The competition will intensify on Friday when Olympic disciplines begin, with men’s and women’s 10m air pistol finals scheduled.

