Jr Women Academy C'ship: Naval Tata Academy, Punjab Academy reach the final

Karnal (Haryana), Nov 21 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre eased past Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 4-0, while Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy outclassed Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 4-0 as they produced two commanding performance in the semifinals of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B in Karnal, Haryana, on Friday.

With their respective victories, both teams have now entered the final of the competition on Sunday.

In the first semifinal played on Friday, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre outclassed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 4–0 at the Kailash Hockey Stadium. All four goals came in a dominant second-half display, with Amisha Ekka (41’) breaking the deadlock through a well-executed penalty corner.

The floodgates opened thereafter as Yashoda (50’), Anushka Bhawre (53’), and Drupati Naik (58’) struck in quick succession to seal Odisha’s convincing win and secure their place in the summit clash.

The second semifinal saw Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy register an emphatic 4–0 victory over Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy. Captain Sukhpreet Kaur led from the front with a brace (21’, 45’), while Sanna (26’) and Gurjeet Kaur (57’) added a goal each to complete a comprehensive performance and book their spot in the final.

With both teams showcasing dominant form, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will now face off in the final of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B on November 23.

The 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zone A & B) started at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, on November 15, bringing together promising young talents from leading hockey academies of India. The championship featured 17 teams divided into four pools. After some exciting matches in the group stage and knockouts of the competition.

