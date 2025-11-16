November 16, 2025 9:45 PM हिंदी

Jr Women Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Raja Karan register wins

Jr Women Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Raja Karan register wins (Credit: Hockey India)

Karnal, Nov 16 (IANS) The 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B kicked off on Sunday, witnessing thrilling action at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana. Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre prevailed in their respective matches.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy began the day with a commanding 16-0 win in Pool C, against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, led by Dipika’s four goals (11’, 26’, 38’, 46’). Nisha (4’, 7’, 21’), Durga (31’, 32’, 35’), and Priya (14’, 44’, 54’) scored hat-tricks, while Diya (39’, 42’) and Pooja (59’) also got on the scoresheet.

Raja Karan Hockey Academy secured victory in a close contest against Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) in a Pool C tie. The former clinched a 3-2 win, with goals from Shagun (3’), Gurparvesh Kaur (7’), and Sonika (11’). In reply, Tulsi (45’) and Komalpreet Kaur (50’), scored for the latter.

In Pool B, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy prevailed 16-0 against Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Captain Sukhpreet Kaur led the way for Roundglass, scoring five goals (17’, 19’, 29’, 46’, 50’) with Jaismeen Kaur also scoring four goals (48’, 54’, 58’, 60’). Jashmeen Gill (14’, 43’), Mandeep Kaur (26’, 60’) and Neha (40’, 56’) scored a brace each, with Maskeenpreet Kaur also getting on the scoresheet.

In another Pool B match, Citizen Hockey XI secured a 3-0 win against Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. Mehzabi Bano (15’, 46’) scored a brace, while Nasmina Talukdar (12’) also scored a goal.

In Pool A, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Sports Authority Of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, 3-0, in Pool A. Drupati Naik (33’), set the tone, followed by goals from Jyoti Xaxa (37’) and Yashoda (51’).

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

Honey Irani didn’t know her son Farhan Akhtar was writing his feature debut

Honey Irani didn’t know her son Farhan Akhtar was writing his feature debut

The Sepoy's Paradox: Indispensable conquest, eternal distrust, and the catastrophe of Empire

The Sepoy's Paradox: Indispensable conquest, eternal distrust and catastrophe of Empire (From the Archives)

Mahagathbandhan's loss in Begusarai where Rahul and Mukesh Sahani went fishing, locals explain why  

Mahagathbandhan's loss in Begusarai where Rahul and Mukesh Sahani went fishing, locals explain why  

Paris Hilton claims she is 'self-made'

Paris Hilton claims she is 'self-made'

‘Five short of a century’: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s string of 95 poll losses

‘Five short of a century’: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s string of 95 poll losses

UN OCHA warns funding shortage could disrupt humanitarian operations in Afghanistan

UN OCHA warns funding shortage could disrupt humanitarian operations in Afghanistan

FIDE World Cup: Harikrishna goes down in round 5 tiebreak; India’s hope rests on Arjun Erigaisi (Credit: FIDE)

FIDE World Cup: Harikrishna goes down in round 5 tiebreak; India’s hope rests on Arjun Erigaisi

Jr Women Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Raja Karan register wins (Credit: Hockey India)

Jr Women Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Raja Karan register wins

27th Constitutional Amendment gives sweeping powers to Pakistan military, reduces Supreme Court's authority: Report

27th Constitutional Amendment empowers Pakistan military, curbs SC authority: Report

Indian football needs better coaches in youth system to uplift its status, says FIFA WC-winner Lothar Matthaus

Indian football needs better coaches in youth system to uplift its status, says FIFA WC-winner Lothar Matthaus