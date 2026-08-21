August 21, 2026 4:59 PM हिंदी

Jr NTR, Vishnu Manchu offer condolences for veteran actress Sowcar Janaki as she passes away at 94

Jr NTR, Vishnu Manchu offer condolences for veteran actress Sowcar Janaki as she passes away at 94

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actors Jr NTR, Vishnu Manchu and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva have offered their condolences to the late actress Sowcar Janaki, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

Jr NTR took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the actress. He wrote in Telugu, “The news of the passing of Shaukaru Janaki Garu, who left her unique mark in Telugu and Indian cinema, has caused immense sorrow. Janaki Garu's cinematic journey and the characters she portrayed will forever remain in our memories. Praying for peace to her soul... My deepest condolences to the family members”.

The actress is survived by her husband, and their 3 children, and 4 grandchildren. The actress had been hospitalised in Chennai after falling ill due to age-related health issues.

Vishnu Manchu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Sowcar Janaki garu. Her grace, dignity and remarkable body of work will live on for generations. For the youngsters today, you must look up what a legendary person she was. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti”.

Prabhu Deva wrote, “RIP, Sowcar Janaki Amma”.

Actor Kayal Devaraj shared, “#SowcarJanaki Madam has passed away today at 1.59 pm Smt Sankaramanchi Janaki also known as Sowcar Janaki Age : 94 years. Smt. Sowcar Janaki is one of the most respected senior artistes of Indian cinema, with an extraordinary body of work spanning 400 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema over seven decades. In recognition of her distinguished and lifelong contribution to Indian art and cinema, she was conferred the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2022 at New Delhi. Late husband name - Sankaramanchi Srinivasa Rao Three children 1. Yagna Prabha Koty 2. Venkataramana Sankaramanchi 3. Sachi Rao and 4 grand children 1. Vaishnavi Aravind 2. Dev Prasad Koty 3. Dr. Sanjai Rao 4. Rishi Sankaramanchi And 4 great grand children”.

--IANS

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