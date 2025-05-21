Jr NTR tells fans: It is you who come to mind first

May 21, 2025 3:59 AM हिंदी

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Stating that the response to the War 2 teaser had been incredible, Telugu star Jr NTR on Tuesday thanked fans for their constant presence and heartfelt wishes for his birthday.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, put out a note of gratitude to the love that was showered on him by fans, well wishers, media, and colleagues.

He wrote, "Sometimes I pause and look back at this journey and every time, it's you who come to mind first. Thank you my dear fans for your constant presence and heartfelt wishes."

He also went on to say, "The response to the War 2 teaser has been incredible. I can't wait for you to experience it on August 14th.A big thank you to all my well wishers, media and colleagues in the industry for your warm wishes. Grateful, always."

Earlier in the day, the makers of 'War 2' released an explosive teaser of the film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead.

The over one-minute video suggests that the second installment will feature action and drama on a higher scale than what audiences saw in War (2019), which showcased Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan blazing guns at each other. The video also showcased a glimpse of actress Kiara Advani and Hrithik’s romance.

The actors took to Instagram, where they shared the first look and the link to the teaser in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The high-intensity movie poster features the two muscular men in tactical combat gear, standing back-to-back.

“War 2”, which is directed by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on August 14.

It may be recalled that the first installment of 'War', an action thriller, was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film had Hrithik and Tiger in the lead roles. Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana were in pivotal roles. It was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, an Indian RAW agent is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

