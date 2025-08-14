Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Chandigarh, Uttarakhand win; Himachal, J&K held to draw on Day 3

Jalandhar (Punjab), Aug 14 (IANS) Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand won their fixtures while Hockey Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir settled for a draw in their respective Division 'B' matches on Day 3 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Thursday.

The day began with the Division 'B' match between Hockey Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir, which ended in a 5-5 draw as both sides shared a point. Captain Rajveer Singh (1', 19', 34') was in scoring form for Jammu & Kashmir and bagged a hat-trick. The other two goal-scorers in his team were Rohanpreet Singh (51') and Gamanpreet Singh (56'). For Hockey Himachal, Gourav Kumar (43', 53') scored a brace with Anuj (15'), Pranshu Choudhary (18'), and Sukhmanpreet Singh (27') also featuring on the scoresheet.

In the second match, Hockey Chandigarh enjoyed a narrow 4-3 win over Hockey Arunachal in their Division 'B', Pool A match. Rishav (8'), Moohamed Jaeed (19'), Fateh Singh (31'), and Prabhjot Singh (33') were the scorers for the winning team. Captain Amarjeet Singh (17', 36', 53') showcased brilliant individual skills by scoring a hat-trick of goals. However, Hockey Arunachal fell short of a goal over the four quarters.

In the final fixture of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand secured a dominant 8-1 win over Assam Hockey. Mahendra Singh Bisht (33', 37'), Rohit Airy (32', 45'), Suraj Kumar (55',60'), Vishal Kumar (2'), and Naveen Prasad (14') scored goals for Hockey Uttarakhand. Rohan Ekka (29') scored the lone goal for Assam Hockey.

Earlier, on Day 2 of the competition, Kerala Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Goans Hockey won their respective matches in Division ‘C’ while Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Uttarakhand, and Delhi emerged victorious in their league matches in Division 'B' in the competition being held in Jalandhar, Punjab.

--IANS

bsk/